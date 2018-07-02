The Marine Industry's Top 100 Firms: is yours one of them?

MN100 Deadline Extended to 15 July 2018. At the request of some of our loyal readers and subscribers, We have extended the deadline for the MN100 entry forms to be populated.
The MN100, our August print edition, is our annual look at the best 100 firms in the MarineNews, brown water, workboat space. There will never be a better time for you to tell MarineNews just why your firm is one of the best in the business. All of that - the selected 100 companies - will be shown in the August edition of the largest BPA-audited b-to-b publication in this genre. But, you must apply in order to be considered. OEM's, service providers, shipyards, operators and the full gamut of Marine-related businesses are eligible. The Deadline is looming large (15 July). Click the link below to get started.
Let us know if you have questions. Reach Editor Joe Keefe at: keefe@marinelink.com
Apply for this year's MN100 List. Click: HERE to get started