Marine Jet Power Unveils X-HT Waterjet

Sweden-based waterjet propulsion systems manufacturer Marine Jet Power (MJP) has unveiled its new X-HT waterjet.

Designed for efficiency in low to medium speed applications (up to 35 knots), the X-HT particularly targets wind farm crew transfer vessels (CTV) but boasts wider applicability for various workboats, including passenger ferries, patrol boats and other utility vessels.

“We are excited to expand our X-Series line with the High Thrust variant,” said Jonas Tegström, CEO of MJP. “The X-HT combines our cutting-edge technology with practical enhancements that meet the evolving needs of our customers, particularly in the wind farm sector, providing superior efficiency and thrust in a compact, economic package.”

According to MJP, the X-HT jets delivers more thrust compared to other jets in the same range and is optimized for efficiency at slow speeds. This makes the X-HT particularly well-suited for vessels operating in and around wind farms, where precise maneuvering and consistent power are essential, the company said.

"CTV operators prioritize high static thrust for safe and efficient crew transfers," says Robert Magnusson, Global Sales Director. "This trend has led to a rise in propeller selection in recent years. However, with the introduction of our new MJP X-HT Series, we can now match the performance of the best propeller systems in static thrust, while still delivering the numerous advantages that waterjets offer."

The compact design allows for larger diameter jets to be fitted into narrower hulls, maximizing thrust without requiring extensive modifications to the vessel’s structure.

The X-HT is currently available in three sizes, the 280 X-HT, 310 X-HT, and 350 X-HT, with maximum power ratings of 611 kW, 800 kW, and 1000 kW respectively.