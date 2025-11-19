Marine News Great Boats 2025: MV San Jacinto

Breaux’s Bay Craft delivered its latest aluminum pilot vessel for the Houston Pilots. The first of two, M/V San Jacinto, is the newest addition to the fleet of high-performance pilot boats,designed for precision, built for strength, and finished with a striking red, white, and blue color scheme that reflects the Gulf Coast heritage of the Houston Pilots.

Measuring 80 x 21 feet wide, the San Jacinto is built with a new-generation inverted deep-V bottom hull, exceeds the rigorous operational demands of one of the busiest pilotage services in the U.S. Powered by three MAN D2862 LE 438 Tier 4 engines supplied by Performance Diesel, each rated at 1,200 hp, and paired with Twin Disc MGX 5204 SC gears and Hamilton HTX47 Jets, this vessel achieves an impressive top speed of 37.5 knots and cruises efficiently at 32.5 knots running 1950 RPMS at 80% load. Fuel consumption is optimized at 43 gallons/hour per engine, with a total fuel capacity of 2,200 gallons, three 145-gallon stainless steel DEF tanks and a 100-gallon freshwater tank.

Designed for real-world demands, the San Jacinto includes triple jet propulsion and a full fuel polishing system (FPS) by Gulf Coast Filters. The jet system is complemented by DLS Cardan Shafts, two composite and one steel, all supplied by Driveline Service of Portland.

The boat is outfitted with Hamilton Jet’s AVX controls and water-cooled exhaust systems on the main engines with SCR mounted in the overhead, designed by Soundown of Massachusetts. It is also equipped with a fixed CO2 system installed in the engine room, including two 100-lb CO2 bottles with automatic engine shut down and vent closure, along with a manual pull located in machinery space. This system was supplied by Total Safety and installed by Burner Fire Control of Lafayette, LA. Dual Northern Lights M944T3FG 38 kW three-phase generators power the onboard systems, supporting advanced navigation and communication.

With safety as a priority, the stability of both overhead and forward bow boarding allows for safe transport of maritime pilots to and from ships that they are piloting, as well as a rescue Sealift located on the stern of the boat. The Seakeeper 40 stabilization system further enhances onboard comfort, even in rough conditions.

Inside, the San Jacinto offers a spacious and modern environment with sleeping accommodations for four, a galley kitchen, and an A-Head sanitation system. Ceiling material is marine-grade plywood covered with black vinyl custom upholstery by Sterlings Upholstery of New Iberia, LA. Cabin sole is aluminum covered with marine-grade acoustic plywood and finished with PlasTek Flooring. Seating includes shock-mitigating NorSap reclining seats supplied by IMTRA, to ensure comfort for pilots and crew on long transits. An HVAC system supplied by Advanced A/C & Electric, LLC in Abbeville, LA consists of two four-ton Dometic chillers (variable speed) and titanium condenser coils with five air-handling units.

Fitted laminated glass with integrated defrosters installed on the forward three windshields, and the forward two side windows by B&G Glass of New Iberia, LA, ensures visibility in all weather conditions. The engine room overhead, forward bulkhead, and crew quarters were insulated by EEG Marine of Gulfport, MS. Mist eliminators and blowers were furnished by Centek Industries of Thomasville, GA.

Attention to detail is evident throughout this vessel. Custom SeaDeck flooring supplied by Castaway Customs Texas, LLC — Storm Gray over Blue Teak pattern — was installed on the walk-around deck and boarding area. This not only adds traction underfoot, but provides a clean aesthetic finish. All logos, name, and home port were designed and installed on reflective material by Lipari Sporting of New Iberia, LA.

The San Jacinto was constructed in Loreauville, Louisiana, a legacy shipbuilding hub nestled along the Bayou Teche. Founded by Roy Breaux Sr. in 1946, Breaux’s Bay Craft continues to lead with tradition, performance, and a reputation for delivering rugged, reliable vessels around the globe. The SAN JACINTO represents over 75 years of boatbuilding heritage.

As the first born of the Cajun Twins for the Houston Pilots, San Jacinto showcases a new chapter in marine pilotage—delivered with pride to Galveston, Texas, entering full operational service in the Houston Channel, in May 2025.





San Jacinto Main Particulars

Owner/operator: Houston Pilots

Designer/builder: ECS / Breaux’s Bay Craft Inc

Dimensions: 80 x 21’

Boat Type: Pilot Boat

Engines:(3) MAN D2862 LE 438 diesel engines, 1,200 hp each at 2,100 rpm

· (3) Twin Disc MGX 5204 SC gears

· (3) HamiltonJet HTX47 waterjets

· (2) Northern Lights 38-kW gensets and Vernalift mufflers

· Main Engines’ exhaust systems designed and supplied by Soundown Corp. of Massachusetts

· Performance: Top speed of 37.5 knots and a cruise speed of 32.5 knots

· Seakeeper 40

NAVIGATION/COMMUNICATIONS

· Electronics supplied and installed by Rio Marine of Texas

· (3) Delta19 Multi displays

· Furuno 1518 radar

· (2) Sailor 6248 VHF radios

· Furuno FA170 AIS transponder

· Furuno FE-800 Echo Scanner

· Furuno LH5000 Loudhailer

· Furuno GP170D DGPS

· Furuno SC-70 SAT compass

· ACR Globalfix V5 EPIRB

· FLIR thermal and visible imaging cameras

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT:

· (9) NorSap 1600 chairs

· NorSap 1700 captain’s chair

· SeaLift rescue platform

· Transom jib pole with electric winch

· A-Head Sanitation Device