Maris Fiducia Finds Industry Partners for Hydrogen-Powered Bulk Shipping

Maris Fiducia Norway has entered into cooperation agreements with maritime technology company HAV Hydrogen and the hydrogen producer and distributor Norwegian Hydrogen with the objective of developing, building and operating hydrogen-powered dry-bulk vessels in Europe.

The vessels are being designed by the Dutch ship designer Ankerbeer. Upon successful completion of the project, the vessels will go on hire through a zero-emission time charter agreement with Schulte & Bruns, establishing a commercial operation for vessels operating on hydrogen fuel, proving the feasibility of hydrogen technologies for shipping.

The vessels will be classed by DNV and registered in the NIS register, according to Hav Group.

"Maris Fiducia is dedicated to shaping the future of maritime transportation towards environmental sustainability and our chartering partners Schulte & Bruns share this vision. Using hydrogen as fuel is a natural step in this development and the versatility of HAV Hydrogen’s ZEPOD, coupled with Norwegian Hydrogen’s hydrogen infrastructure, represent what is required to realize such ambitions,” said Markku Vedder, CEO of the Maris Fiducia Group.

The group operates a fleet of over twenty dry cargo and tanker vessels, and its Norwegian subsidiary Maris Fiducia Norway will operate the hydrogen-powered vessels.

For the project, HAV Hydrogen brings its specialist competence in the development of complete and scalable hydrogen-based energy systems.

The company has developed and obtained Approval in Principle from DNV for its Zero Emission Pod – ZEPOD – a deckhouse containing a complete hydrogen energy system for ships.

Subject to potential innovation funding, Maris Fiducia’s chosen shipyard will order ZEPODs from HAV Hydrogen for use on board the vessels.

As for Norwegian Hydrogen, the company is building an array of hydrogen production sites throughout the Nordics and will operate a comprehensive distribution network for green hydrogen. This capability is expected to provide security of supply for Maris Fiducia and Schulte & Bruns.