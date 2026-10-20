Maritime AI and Logistics Startups Win ZEBOX Competition in Vietnam

ZEBOX, the international innovation accelerator founded by CMA CGM Group Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, has announced four winners of its first Asia-Pacific Challenge for Impact competition, held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The competition, organized in partnership with CMA CGM Vietnam and technology company FPT, focused on developing solutions for maritime operations, logistics and artificial intelligence applications.

Held on October 15 at the Caravelle Saigon Hotel as part of France Vietnam Forward, the event brought together startups and corporate partners to address operational challenges.

Three categories were open to startups worldwide, with finalists presenting their solutions to expert juries.

DCbrain won the ICD/Depot Equipment Allocation challenge, sponsored by CMA CGM Vietnam, with a solution designed to improve container storage and distribution while reducing costs and unnecessary transportation.

Innovez One was selected as the winner of the Barge Navigation Predictor challenge, also sponsored by CMA CGM Vietnam.

Its software helps maritime operators predict vessel arrival times, optimize routes and schedules, and improve coordination of port operations.

Hyground won the AI-Powered IT Operations Optimization challenge, sponsored by FPT, with technology designed to help IT teams detect problems, identify their causes and automate operational tasks.

A fourth challenge brought together teams from CMA CGM and FPT to develop a technology solution for restricted-visibility berth window allocation.

Three FPT teams competed, with the Berth Buddies team selected as the winner.

ZEBOX said the winning startups would have opportunities to develop their solutions further through funded proof-of-concept projects, aimed at testing their potential for practical business applications.

The competition was supported by Vietnam's National Innovation Center and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Vietnam.

The event marked the first joint initiative between ZEBOX and FPT following the announcement of their partnership, as well as the first Asia-Pacific edition of Challenge for Impact.

Founded in 2018, ZEBOX operates across six regions and connects startups with corporate partners to develop technologies for maritime, logistics and other industries.