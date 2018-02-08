Anchors Aweigh for Maritime Charity’s New Coffee

New coffee’s sales will raise money for maritime charities.

Hampshire, U.K. based Sailors’ Society has launched a new coffee in partnership with The National Museum of the Royal Navy that will help raise money for seafarers and their families in need.

Sailors’ Society, which celebrates its 200th anniversary in March, said it launched BySea coffee as a way of diversifying its income.

Now, profits from a new blend, HMS Victory – which shares its name with Nelson’s famous flagship – will go to the charity’s work supporting global seafaring communities, with a percentage also going to The National Museum of the Royal Navy.

“As a charity, we’ve been fortunate to receive longstanding support from the Royal Navy and HMS Victory,” said Sailors’ Society’s CEO, Stuart Rivers

The Lords of the Admiralty donated wood and copper from the Victory to Sailors’ Society in the early 1900s, which the charity used for making coins, plaques and busts of Lord Nelson in order to raise funds.

Stuart said, “More than 100 years ago, Sailors’ Society was fundraising with busts of Lord Nelson made from his famous Victory, and now with the support and permission of The National Museum of the Royal Navy we are continuing to raise much needed funds, which will help seafarers around the world.

“There’s a nice symmetry to it.”

In 1922, the ship was placed permanently into dry dock where she remains today, visited by 25 million visitors as a museum of the sailing navy and the oldest commissioned warship in the world.

Giles Gould, Head of Commercial Services from The National Museum of the Royal Navy, said, “We are delighted to be entering into a partnership with Sailors’ Society, one that will benefit not only both organizations, but more importantly contribute to the goals of both charities, which are inevitably very much intertwined.”