Maritime Companies Progress DEI Despite Political Headwinds

A new report from the All Aboard Alliance found that its 26 members have remained firm in their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) despite political pushback against such initiatives from some factions.

The All Aboard Alliance Insights 2025 uses a maturity analysis framework to indicate how member companies are performing against the Alliance’s five guiding principles: accountability, learning and development, organizational culture, data, and communications.

Now in its third iteration, the Insights 2025 report marked the first time that member companies have reached the highest level of maturity across all five principles.

“This year’s report makes clear that, even in an increasingly complex global context, member companies remain firm in their commitment. It reflects the courage of those who continue to move forward, strengthen their DEI foundations, and meet uncertainty with renewed focus and intent,” All Aboard Alliance co-chairs Meei Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Circle Digital Ventures, and Mikael Skov, Chief Executive Officer of Hafnia, wrote in the report’s foreword.

Accountability remains one of the Alliance’s strongest areas, with companies increasingly widening responsibility for inclusion beyond senior leaders to those engaged in day-to-day operations.

Learning and development programs are expanding, incorporating topics such as psychological safety, neurodiversity, inclusive language, menopause, and broader well-being initiatives.

The report also highlights a continued focus on organizational culture, with companies striving to build trust, encourage participation, and create safe environments where all employees can thrive. Data collection and usage are becoming more sophisticated, enabling member companies to translate insights into actionable decisions.

Meanwhile, communications efforts remain resilient, with leaders playing a key role in conveying the business benefits of inclusion even in the face of geopolitical challenges, organizational transformation, or DEI fatigue.

The All Aboard Alliance Insights 2025 calls on member companies to remain strategic, listen and strengthen processes, and maintain their commitment to DEI even in challenging times.

Member companies include:

• Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

• BP Shipping

• Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore

• Caravel Group and Fleet Management

• Cargill Ocean Transportation

• Chevron Shipping

• Danaos Shipping

• Diana Shipping, Inc

• Dorian LPG

• Hafnia

• International Seaways

• Lloyd’s Register

• MISC

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

• Navigator Gas

• Navios

• Philippine Transmarine Carriers

• PSA BDP

• Purus Marine

• RightShip

• Rio Tinto

• Stena

• Swire Shipping

• Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

• Synergy Marine Group

• TURTLE



