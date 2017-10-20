Marine Link
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Victor Restis Buys Stake in Globus Maritime

October 20, 2017

Photo: Globus Maritime Limited

Photo: Globus Maritime Limited

 Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced that it has signed a share and warrant purchase agreement providing for the issuance, for gross proceeds of $2.5 million in a private placement to a private investor.

 
 The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of common shares and warrants for general corporate purposes and working capital. 
 
Georgios Feidakis, Globus's Chairman, stated: "We are pleased by this demonstration of confidence in our company from our new investor, United Capital Investments Corp., led by  Victor Restis."
 
"Restis has significant experience in shipping and currently runs a fleet of approximately 40 vessels. We continue to be committed to our customers and shareholders and anticipate this transaction will have a positive impact on the company's growth," Georgios  added.
 
Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. 
 
Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 9.3 years as of June 30, 2017.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News