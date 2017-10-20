Victor Restis Buys Stake in Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced that it has signed a share and warrant purchase agreement providing for the issuance, for gross proceeds of $2.5 million in a private placement to a private investor.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of common shares and warrants for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Georgios Feidakis, Globus's Chairman, stated: "We are pleased by this demonstration of confidence in our company from our new investor, United Capital Investments Corp. , led by Victor Restis."

"Restis has significant experience in shipping and currently runs a fleet of approximately 40 vessels. We continue to be committed to our customers and shareholders and anticipate this transaction will have a positive impact on the company's growth," Georgios added.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally.

Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 9.3 years as of June 30, 2017.