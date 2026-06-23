Marlink Expands Partnership with Oldendorff through Starlink Deployment

Maritime connectivity provider Marlink has expanded its long-standing partnership with dry bulk shipping company Oldendorff Carriers by integrating Starlink low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity across the company's owned vessels.

The agreement extends Marlink's connectivity services across more than 80 Oldendorff-owned ships, integrating Starlink LEO services with existing geostationary (GEO) VSAT and mobile satellite services (MSS) backup systems.

Under the expanded arrangement, Marlink will provide a shared pool of monthly data capacity delivered over the Starlink network, enabling bandwidth to be allocated across the fleet according to operational and crew requirements.

The hybrid connectivity environment is designed to support ship-to-shore data exchange, digital operational workflows and onboard internet access for seafarers across Oldendorff's global trading routes.

Headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, Oldendorff is one of the world's largest dry bulk shipping companies and operates a fleet serving global commodity and raw material trades.

"As demand for operational and crew connectivity continues to grow across our vessels, we require flexible and dependable network solutions that can scale dynamically with our operational needs.

"By expanding our partnership with Marlink and integrating managed LEO connectivity into our existing network environment, we are enhancing the performance, flexibility and resilience of onboard communications worldwide," said Matthias Hamann, Head of IT Operations at Oldendorff Carriers.

"Our expanded partnership with Oldendorff Carriers demonstrates how hybrid network solutions integrating multiple GEO-LEO services can support modern vessel operations while ensuring reliable digital experiences for crews worldwide.

"Through our managed service approach, we help customers adapt new technologies in a secure and operationally efficient way," added Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime at Marlink.

The companies said the deployment reflects increasing adoption of LEO connectivity across the maritime sector as shipowners seek higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved communications resilience through combinations of satellite technologies.