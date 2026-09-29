Marlink, NORMA Cyber Team Up on Fleet Cybersecurity

Marlink and the Nordic Maritime Cyber Resilience Centre (NORMA Cyber) have launched a combined service linking fleet-wide cyber threat monitoring with incident response, with Höegh Autoliners among the first operators to deploy it across its entire fleet.

The service combines NORMA Cyber's independent security monitoring and initial threat analysis with Marlink's maritime cybersecurity and incident response capabilities.

Marlink's log-forwarding technology streams real-time security data from onboard Unified Threat Management and Endpoint Detection and Response systems to NORMA Cyber's Security Operations Centre.

NORMA Cyber analyses and triages potential threats before escalating incidents requiring action onboard to Marlink's cyber specialists for investigation, containment and remediation.

The model allows shipowners to use NORMA Cyber as an independent monitoring provider while Marlink manages and secures the onboard connectivity, network and security environment and responds when incidents require intervention.

Höegh Autoliners is using NORMA Cyber's monitoring alongside connectivity, IT and cybersecurity services provided through the Marlink Possibility Platform.

“Maintaining uninterrupted operations is critical for us. This combined approach strengthens our ability to manage cyber risk effectively across the fleet,” said Christian Hall, Head of Global Cargo Operations and Digital Projects, Höegh Autoliners.

“Our work with NORMA enables faster, more effective response to cyber threats, helping customers reduce operational disruption and maintain continuity across their fleets. It also gives operators the flexibility to choose how they manage cyber security, while continuing to rely on Marlink to resolve incidents quickly and effectively,” added Tore Morten Olsen, President, Marlink Maritime.

NORMA Cyber has more than 180 members representing over 3,000 vessels and offshore units.