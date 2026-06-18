Marlink Provides Connectivity for TUI Cruises’ New Mein Schiff Flow

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has been selected by TUI Cruises to deliver digital experiences for guests, crew and ship operations through a fully managed hybrid connectivity and digital services platform for Mein Schiff Flow, the latest addition to the cruise operator’s fleet.

Scheduled for christening in Trieste, Italy, on 20 June 2026, Mein Schiff Flow will enter service with a fully integrated connectivity environment combining Starlink LEO services, GEO VSAT and MSS backup connectivity orchestrated through Marlink’s advanced network management capabilities. TUI Cruises will livestream the christening via Starlink to bring the ceremony to a broader audience.

Designed to support digital operations and connectivity services for more than 3,900 guests plus 1,500 crew onboard, Mein Schiff Flow is part of TUI Cruises’ new InTUItion-class.

Enabled by Marlink’s unified Possibility Portfolio and delivered through XChange NextGen, the hybrid network architecture is designed to maximize service availability and resilience across varying operating environments, including remote and exotic destinations where consistent connectivity remains essential for both operational continuity and a high-quality experience. Intelligent orchestration across multiple satellite services enables dynamic traffic management based on network availability, application priority and operational requirements.

The deployment builds on the long-standing relationship between Marlink and TUI Cruises, supporting TUI Cruises' digital transformation journey since 2018, including the deployment of Sealink NextGen onboard the InTUItion-class vessel Mein Schiff Relax in 2024.