Marlink has secured Bureau Veritas (BV) type approval for the XChange NextGen edge platform, giving shipowners independent assurance that their onboard digital infrastructure is designed with long-term cyber resilience built-in.

For shipowners, onboard technology is a long-term investment that can remain in service for years. As software evolves and new services are introduced, cybersecurity must remain a priority throughout the platform’s lifecycle. XChange NextGen’s type approval confirms compliance with requirements covering both cybersecurity capabilities and the processes supporting secure development, maintenance and updates.

XChange NextGen is Marlink’s onboard platform, combining edge computing with connectivity, network orchestration, cybersecurity and cloud services to support secure digital operations. Its edge capability allows data to be processed on board, giving shipowners a foundation for analytics and AI applications that depend on reliable data flow between vessel and shore. As part of the Marlink Possibility Portfolio, it reduces hardware complexity and enables vessel and shore teams to deploy, manage and scale digital services more easily across fleets.

The certification confirms compliance with IACS UR E27 Rev.1 and Bureau Veritas NR659 requirements within the approved scope. While IACS UR E26 addresses cyber resilience at vessel level, UR E27 focuses on individual onboard systems and equipment, providing shipowners, shipyards and systems integrators with evidence to support applicable class requirements.

XChange NextGen’s E27 type approval complements Marlink’s wider approach to vessel cyber resilience. Its OT Security offering helps shipowners identify and manage cyber risks in operational systems, supporting their broader work to meet applicable vessel-level requirements, including IACS UR E26.