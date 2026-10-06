Marlink, TXOne Networks Partner to Strengthen Maritime Cyber Resilience

Marlink, a provider of managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has entered into a partnership with TXOne Networks, a provider of cyber-physical systems and operational technology security, to strengthen cyber resilience across maritime and industrial operations.

The partnership brings together Marlink's expertise in managed cybersecurity, connectivity, network and cloud services with TXOne Networks' purpose-built Operational Technology (OT) security capabilities. Together, the companies will help maritime operators and industrial organizations improve visibility, protection and response across connected IT and OT environments.

As vessels, offshore assets and shore-based industrial sites become more connected, operational technology is increasingly exposed to cyber risk. Systems that were once isolated are now linked to onboard applications, remote access services, cloud platforms and shore-based operations. This creates new challenges for organizations that need to protect operational continuity while also responding to growing regulatory expectations.

For maritime customers, the partnership supports the increasing focus on cyber resilience driven by requirements such as IACS UR E26. For shore-based industrial environments, it helps organizations align their operational security approach with recognized OT security principles such as IEC 62443.

The combined approach is designed to support secure digital transformation while protecting vessel, fleet, offshore and industrial performance.