Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), announced that it has delivered two Devil Ray T38 USVs to the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), providing the service with an end-to-end asymmetric maritime capability for protecting Philippine national sovereignty. The delivery was done in conjunction with the opening of MARTAC’s Unmanned Center of Excellence (CoE), which will provide comprehensive maintenance, sustainment and training programs to its Philippine customers.

The delivery represents an expansion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) autonomous maritime capabilities and builds on the successful fielding of five MARTAC platforms, one Devil Ray T38 and four all-electric MANTAS T12 vessels, delivered in mid-2024. This growing fleet provides the AFP with an unmatched combination of speed, endurance and operational flexibility to address complex maritime security challenges across the nation’s expansive 7,000-island archipelago.

To sustain high system availability and enable rapid PMC deployment of Devil Ray T38s, the CoE will serve as a local hub for MARTAC to provide expert training to PMC personnel, perform system maintenance and stock spare parts. The CoE will also enable creation of local jobs and partnerships to build Philippines capabilities for deploying a large USV fleet over the next several years.

The Devil Ray T38, MARTAC’s flagship USV, is an 11-meter catamaran capable of burst speeds exceeding 60+ knots and carrying payloads of up to 1,814 kilograms. Its open and flexible architecture supports a wide range of mission sets, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, mine countermeasures and logistics support. It also features advanced sliding autonomy control modes ranging from full operator control to fully autonomous operations.