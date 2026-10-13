MARTAC Integrates SEA.AI Maritime Machine Vision on USVs

SEA.AI, a provider of maritime machine vision, announced the integration of its technology on MARTAC unmanned surface vessels. MARTAC, a Florida-based manufacturer of autonomous maritime platforms, has selected SEA.AI's system as part of its sensor integration architecture, adding autonomous visual intelligence to its fleet across ISR, security, and patrol mission profiles.

MARTAC’s fleet of scalable, battle-hardened autonomous USV platforms include the MANTAS T12, Devil Ray T18, Muskie M18, Devil Ray T24 and Devil Ray T38, providing a suite of mid-range USV solutions that combine stability, speed and coverage to meet real-world mission demands.

What Machine Vision Adds

Maritime domain awareness has a well-documented gap. Radar resolves position and radar cross-section. AIS is voluntary, routinely manipulated, and absent on any platform that chooses not to broadcast. These are known limitations. What has made them operationally consequential in today's grey zone environment is the proliferation of threats that are specifically designed to exploit them: dark vessels, spoofed identities, and fast-attack assets indistinguishable from surrounding traffic until the moment of action.

Electro-optical and thermal sensors have always been part of the answer. The problem has not been the optics. It has been what happens after the image is captured. A conventional camera system on an autonomous platform produces a video feed. Without a human analyst watching that feed continuously, it produces nothing operationally useful at all.

SEA.AI's system resolves this. It is an electro-optical and thermal platform with AI inference operating at the sensor level, classifying contacts in real time without requiring human review of imagery. Vessel or object type, heading, and proximity are processed and output as actionable information, not raw footage. On an unmanned platform operating beyond visual range of its operators, that distinction is the difference between genuine situational awareness and a data stream nobody has time to interpret.

In May 2026, MARTAC's T38 Devil Ray completed a record 8-day fully autonomous mission off the coast of California, navigating multiple real surface contacts in open-ocean conditions, without crew or escort, at ranges exceeding 400 nautical miles from shore. A platform operating at that distance, in Sea State 5 conditions, cannot rely on a remote operator to review imagery. It needs to detect and understand its environment independently.