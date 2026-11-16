Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a U.S. provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), announced the opening of a new office in Taiwan, located in the iconic Taipei 101 building, along with the appointment of Anthony van Dyck as Taiwan Country Manager. These developments are the latest strategic milestones in MARTAC's continued global expansion.

MARTAC’s new in-country presence supports direct, real-time coordination with Taiwanese customers and partners, an active delivery program, and immediate operational deployment, including pending fulfillment of the Taiwan Coast Guard’s recently announced acquisition of 25 MARTAC Devil Ray T24 autonomous surface vessels. The local presence will also support co-production with Taiwanese defense contractor Confucian Co., Inc., training, maintenance and sustainment requirements and future business development with Indo-Pacific region customers.

A fluent Mandarin speaker, new Country Manager Mr. van Dyck has lived and worked in Taiwan for over 30 years, with experience in infrastructure, offshore wind and aviation. He most recently served as Director of Offshore Wind and Strategic Partnerships at Apex Aviation, where he led business development for the company's offshore wind helicopter services and engaged with defense technology companies in support of Apex' aerial surveillance business. He is a founding director of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and has spent more than two decades strengthening business ties between Taiwan and the international community.