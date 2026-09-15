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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

MARTAC, SŌLACE Boats Partner to Scale USV Production

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 15, 2026

Copyright MARTAC

Copyright MARTAC

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) announced a manufacturing partnership with fellow Florida-based boatbuilder SŌLACE Boats, a partnership designed to enable MARTAC to scale production of its Devil Ray USV platforms by 100 vessels per year, meeting increasing demand signals from U.S. and allied-nation governments as well as supporting national security operations.
 
SŌLACE Boats has an established reputation for designing and building high-performance and high-strength boats. Operating from a 200,000-square-foot production facility, the company has well-proven vacuum infusion and catamaran-hull manufacturing capabilities.

On the heels of MARTAC’s recent co-production agreement with Mystic Powerboats, this announcement is part of MARTAC’s ongoing domestic scaling strategy, harnessing American-built technologies and companies to exponentially increase production of mission-ready autonomous vehicles.  

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