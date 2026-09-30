11 Martime Start-Ups Tagged by PortXL

PortXL, a maritime startup accelerator, presented the 11 startups and scale-ups selected for its 2026 acceleration program.

The cohort was chosen after vetting a global pool of applicants of more than 250 startups. It spans three focus areas relevant for the future of port and maritime: Maritime & Offshore, Energy & Infrastructure, and Dual Use.

Since its founding in 2015, PortXL has connected startups and scale-ups with corporate partners, investors and mentors across the maritime, energy, logistics and chemical industries. Over the last ten years, 141 startups have been part of PortXL’s acceleration program, boasting an impressive 76% survival rate. Over €202 million of funding has been raised by its alumni.

"PortXL's second decade starts with a cohort that reflects where the sector is heading," says Koen Vogel, Director of PortXL. "Resilience, security and the energy transition are converging in the port and maritime sector, and these startups & scale-ups work right where they meet. Our shared goal over the coming weeks is to turn introductions into tangible value for both our partners and the founders."

Accelerator Program

The 2026 cohort will take part in an accelerator program running in Rotterdam from 6 October to 3 December. The 3 weeks of the program are focused on access to market, access to capital and establishing a network of peers and mentors. During this period, the cohort will come together in Rotterdam for three separate weeks to work with mentors and explore opportunities with our lead program partner Port of Rotterdam Authority and various innovation partners such as the Ministry of Defence and Municipality of Rotterdam.

Additionally, PortXL is proud to welcome a number of new innovation partners to which the startups will be introduced, including Damen and Royal IHC. Together with this industrial network, the ecosystem and knowledge partners, the participating startups and the scale-ups will be taken to the next level in their development, actively contributing to a more sustainable, resilient, and efficient port & maritime industry.

The 2026 PortXL startup and scale-up acceleration program’s cohort consists of:



