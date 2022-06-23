Master Boat Builders Delivers New Tug Hermes to Seabulk

Master Boat Builders, Inc. on Thursday announced it delivered the new tug Hermes to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-headquartered Seabulk earlier this month.

A sister ship to Nike, delivered to Seabulk in 2021, Hermes is an Advanced Rotortug (ART 90-98US) designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built at MBB’s Coden, Ala. yard.

The high-powered, maneuverable vessel will provide ship assists in Port of Mobile, servicing Seabulk’s customers, particularly shipyards and container liners. The tug is built to meet USCG regulations and is classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), including escort notation. The vessel has an overall length of 98.5 feet, beam of 43.5 feet, and bollard pull of 80 tons. It features three Caterpillar main engines (3512E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,375 HP, along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 430FP).

“Hermes demonstrates Master Boat Builders’ advanced workmanship and ability to deliver modern, cutting-edge marine technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver service excellence and offering our customers a safe and versatile towing option,” said Daniel Thorogood, Seabulk CEO.

“As an Advanced Rotortug, Hermes utilizes the latest technology for safe, dependable operations,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Master Boat Builders is proud of our partnership with Seabulk and will continue to deliver top-of-the-line tugs for their growing fleet.”

In March, Master Boat Builders delivered Spartan, the first of two new hybrid diesel-electric tugs for Seabulk.