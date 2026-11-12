Master Boat Builders, Inc. recently announced the successful launch of Intrepid, the fourth of eight tugboats being built for Maritime Partners, LLC.

Constructed at Master Boat Builders’ shipyard in Coden, Alabama, Intrepid measures 88 feet in length and is classified as an A1 Escort Tug and Towing Vessel. The vessel carries AMS (Automated Machinery System) certification, UWILD (Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking) certification, and FFV1 fire-fighting capability. It is also designated a Low Emissions Vessel (LEV) under U.S. standards.

Four additional vessels are currently under contract, with deliveries scheduled to continue through the program's completion.