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Monday, September 28, 2026

Master Boat Builders Launches Titan Tugboat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 28, 2026

© Master Boat Builders

© Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders, Inc. announced the successful launch of Titan (H502). Built by Master Boat for Suderman & Young Towing Company, Titan is the third RApport 3000-class escort tug in a four-tug series.

The RApport 3000-class escort tug series is designed to support demanding harbor, ship-assist and escort operations. With an overall length of 98 feet, a moulded beam of 43 feet, and a bollard pull capacity of more than 90 metric tons, Titan is powered by two engines producing a combined 7,000 horsepower and is capable of approximately 13 knots.

 Designed to accommodate a crew of six, the vessel carries 44,342 gallons of fuel oil and registers at under 300 GRT, offering operational flexibility across a range of port and escort assignments.

With the advent of fuel transition, digitalization, AI and autonomy, innovation in vessel design and operation proceeds at unprecedented speed.
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