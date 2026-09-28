Master Boat Builders Launches Titan Tugboat

Master Boat Builders, Inc. announced the successful launch of Titan (H502). Built by Master Boat for Suderman & Young Towing Company, Titan is the third RApport 3000-class escort tug in a four-tug series.

The RApport 3000-class escort tug series is designed to support demanding harbor, ship-assist and escort operations. With an overall length of 98 feet, a moulded beam of 43 feet, and a bollard pull capacity of more than 90 metric tons, Titan is powered by two engines producing a combined 7,000 horsepower and is capable of approximately 13 knots.

Designed to accommodate a crew of six, the vessel carries 44,342 gallons of fuel oil and registers at under 300 GRT, offering operational flexibility across a range of port and escort assignments.