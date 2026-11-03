Defiant marks the delivery of the third vessel in an eight-boat series between two of the Gulf’s leading maritime companies



Master Boat Builders, Inc. delivered Defiant, the third of eight tugboats being built for Maritime Partners, LLC.

“The delivery of Defiant marks the third tug in our eight-vessel series for Maritime Partners, but it also reflects the steady pace of work at Master Boat Builders”, said Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders. “We’re delivering a tug from our yard every six weeks, and that’s a testament to our skilled shipbuilders and strong partners who know how to get boats built here in the United States.”

Built at its shipyard in Coden, Alabama, the 88-ft. Defiant is classified as an A1 Escort Tug and Towing Vessel. The vessel carries AMS (Automated Machinery System) certification, UWILD (Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking) certification, and FFV1 fire fighting capability, and is designated a Low Emissions Vessel (LEV) under U.S. standards.

“Our partnership with Master Boat is an important part of our continued investment in modern, dependable marine assets,” said Bick Brooks, CEO of Maritime Partners. “With each vessel in this series, their team continues to demonstrate the quality and craftsmanship we value in a shipbuilding partner. We’re proud to welcome Defiant to our fleet and look forward to continuing this program together.”