McAllister Towing Orders Two New Tier 4 Tugs

McAllister Towing announced on Thursday it has signed a contract for the construction of two new tugs to be built at Washburn & Doughty Associates (W&D) in East Boothbay, Maine, with an option for two additional vessels.

The 93- by 38-foot tractor tugs will each offer 84 metric tons bollard pull, further enhancing McAllister’s East Coast fleet with the ability to service its customers largest ships and bring McAllister’s tractor fleet to 39 tugs with a total of over 182,000 horsepower, the company said.

Each 6,770-hp tug will be powered by 3516E Tier 4 Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units and Markey winches on the bow and stern. Sister vessel Eileen McAllister, delivered in 2020, achieved over 84 metric tons during her ABS bollard pull certification, and McAllister said it anticipates the same or better performance.

The first new boat is slated for delivery in November of 2022. The newbuilds will be the third and fourth tugs built at W&D for McAllister, brining the total number of tugs in McAllister’s fleet built at W&D to seven.