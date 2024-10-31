McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Vessel Gets ABS’ Sustainability Certification

McDermott's heavy-lift and rigid pipelay vessel, the Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 (DLV2000), has been awarded the SUSTAIN-1 classification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

This marks the first time a marine construction vessel in its class has achieved this sustainability certification.

The SUSTAIN-1 classification recognizes the DLV2000 for its environmental performance, including energy efficiency, waste management, emissions reduction, and coastal ecosystem preservation.

"This classification stands as a testament to our ability to adapt and meet evolving customer needs with a focus on operational excellence and environmental stewardship in marine construction.

“It also demonstrates McDermott's proactive approach to advancing sustainability within offshore project execution and sets a new standard for environmentally responsible marine operations that leverage vessels in the DLV2000 class,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

"Embedding ESG principles into every aspect of our business is central to advancing our sustainability goals. The SUSTAIN-1 classification not only aligns with this but also highlights the practical steps we are taking to support responsible offshore energy infrastructure development,” added Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Governance.