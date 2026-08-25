McDonough Marine Service Adds MARMAC 3080 Deck Barge to Fleet

McDonough Marine Service announced the addition of the MARMAC 3080, a 300' x 80' x 16' ABS Load Line deck barge, to its growing fleet of marine equipment available for charter. The MARMAC 3080 will call Amelia, Louisiana and will be ready to service the industry from this location going forward.

As a barge rental company, McDonough Marine Service offers one of the largest fleets of deck barges available for charter, providing customers with the flexibility to secure the right equipment for their specific project needs.

McDonough Marine Service’s fleet of inland and ocean barges includes deck barges, spud barges, power spud barges, hopper barges, and shale barges. The company’s rental solutions are designed to meet both long-term and intermittent barge requirements while helping customers minimize fleeting costs, maintenance obligations, and compliance responsibilities associated with barge ownership.