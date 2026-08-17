McDonough Marine Service Launches New Hydraulic Ramp Barge

McDonough Marine Service has introduced the M 1242-R, a 120' x 40' x 8' hydraulic ramp barge designed for marine and construction operations. The M 1242-R is equipped with two M25 winches and features a 25' long x 29' wide hydraulic ramp with an approximate 75 short-ton capacity.

Built to support a wide range of marine operations, the M 1242-R provides customers with the equipment and capabilities needed to efficiently move personnel, vehicles, heavy equipment and materials between shore and water.