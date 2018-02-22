Hyundai Merchant Marine Crosses 10,000 TEU in US Premium Service

South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) said that its handling volume of US Premium Service reached over 10,000 TEU as of the end of January.

Since May last year, HMM has provided US Premium Service in PS1, PS2, and PN2 routes connecting Asia main ports with US west coast including Los Angeles and Tacoma etc.

With the Asia-US West Coast Premium service, customers can secure reliable cargo loading space even in the peak season and have priority to discharge their cargoes at the destination. Normally, it takes two or three days to receive cargoes at US west coast ports in high congestion. However, US Premium Service shortens the cargo receiving time two days earlier so that customers can receive cargoes instantly or within one day after discharging process.

The rates of US Premium Services are 10~20% higher, but customers will get guaranteed faster and reliable service through HMM’s excellent on-time service & IT technology. According to SeaIntel’s Global Liner Performance Report, HMM ranked highest on-time global performance in October last year among the 18 global container carriers, second time after its first rank in August.

HMM plans to increase annual handling volume of US premium service from current level, 20,000 TEU to 50,000 TEU in the near future.

HMM official stated, “HMM is continuously improving its service quality by launching Ultra Freezer service and US Premium service as well as adoption of IoT technology.” And that “We will keep the plan to develop better services to meet various customer needs.”