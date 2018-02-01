Marine Link
Friday, February 2, 2018

Hyundai Merchant Marine, GS Caltex Ink Crude Oil Deal

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 1, 2018

Photo: Hyundai Merchant Marine

Photo: Hyundai Merchant Marine

 South Korean shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has signed a long-term crude oil shipping contract with compatriot oil refiner GS Caltex.

 
A press release from HMM said that the KRW190 billion (USD 180 million) contract will involve the transportation of 19 million tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf from July 2019 to August 2024.
 
Accordingly, HMM plans to deploy two 300,000 dwt Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) which were previously ordered last September.
 
C.K. Yoo, CEO of HMM commented that “We expect this long-term shipping contract with GS Caltex to further strengthen partnerships between HMM and GS Caltex.” And that “HMM will secure stable and consistent profits by increasing long-term contracts with a global customer base.”
 
Meanwhile, HMM has continued its partnership with GS Caltex over 20 years in crude oil shipping business.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News