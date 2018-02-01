Hyundai Merchant Marine, GS Caltex Ink Crude Oil Deal
South Korean shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has signed a long-term crude oil shipping contract with compatriot oil refiner GS Caltex.
