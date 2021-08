Mercury Marine Announces New Global Leadership Team

Mercury Marine, the marine propulsion systems division of Brunswick Corporation, announced multiple job moves and promotions within its global leadership team, effective immediately.

Will Sangster is promoted to President, Mercury EMEA. Sangster has been General Manager of ANZP since 2014 and added responsibility for the Asia region in 2019. Under his leadership, Mercury APAC has continued to grow revenue and market share. Sangster will relocate to Mercury’s European headquarters in Petit-Rechain, Belgium.

Marty Bass, who has been the president of Mercury’s EMEA business for the past five years, will be moving back to the U.S. to take on a future role within the company that will be announced shortly. Bass has been with the company for 15 years in leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Category Management for Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.

Replacing Sangster in APAC will be Brad Zoelle who has been promoted to General Manager, APAC Region. Zoelle joined Mercury from Brunswick Boat Group as General Manager of Canada in 2020 after spending more than five years with Sea Ray in several leadership positions.

Replacing Zoelle as General Manager, Mercury Canada will be Jonathan Levine. Levine most recently served as Vice President, Strategy and Finance, Business Acceleration, and worked closely with Brunswick leadership across all divisions.

“The promotion of Will, Brad and Jonathan as well as Marty’s new role not only demonstrates our deep talent bench within Brunswick and Mercury, but also positions us for incredible success in the future,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “I am confident that we will continue to build on our leadership position in the marketplace, leveraging the talent of our employees around the world as well as our industry leading product lineup.”

Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, Sangster, Bass and Zoelle will fully transition to their new locations over the next few months.