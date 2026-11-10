Louisiana-based military boat builder Metal Shark has received orders to construct additional 38 Defiant patrol boats for Bangladesh.

The welded-aluminum 38 Defiant is a military and law enforcement platform designed for coastal patrol, maritime interdiction, port security, search and rescue, and other security missions. Combining high-speed and maneuverability with all-weather crew protection, the platform has been delivered to military and government customers worldwide.

Strategically positioned along the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh plays an important role in maritime security across the broader Indo-Pacific region. The United States and Bangladesh have maintained a longstanding defense partnership, and over the past 15 years, Bangladesh has become one of Metal Shark's most significant international customers, acquiring more than 50 patrol boats operated by the country's Army, Navy, and Coast Guard.

The additional vessels will be constructed at Metal Shark's production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, where the company has built hundreds of 38 Defiant patrol boats for U.S. and international military customers.