Metal Shark to Build 13 Patrol Boats for Vietnam

Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark has been awarded a U.S. Government contract to build 13 patrol boats for Vietnam, with options for additional vessels.

The contract expands Metal Shark's presence in Asia and builds on the company's successful delivery of 24 purpose-built 45 Defiant military patrol boats to the Vietnam Coast Guard between 2017 and 2020. The 45-foot welded-aluminum vessels enhanced Vietnam's maritime security and law-enforcement capabilities while supporting the growing security partnership between the United States and Vietnam following the lifting of the decades-long U.S. arms embargo in 2016.

The 13 new Defiant-class patrol boats will be built at Metal Shark's production facility in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and will share a common platform with vessels already operating with U.S. and partner-nation military forces worldwide. This platform commonality will support operational readiness by streamlining training, maintenance, logistics, and lifecycle support while promoting interoperability and closer coordination among participating maritime forces.

The new vessels will be configured to support a wide range of coastal-security missions, including patrol, interdiction, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. Designed to deliver high-speed performance, responsive maneuverability, and all-weather crew protection, the boats will provide the speed, durability, and mission flexibility required for sustained operations in demanding maritime environments.