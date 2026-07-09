Methanol-Ready Arctic Tern PCTC Joins Wallenius Wilhelmsen Fleet

Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics group Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of Arctic Tern, the first dual-fuel methanol-ready vessel in its new Shaper Class series.

Arctic Tern vessel offers greater cargo capacity and improved operational efficiency and will be deployed through EUKOR Car Carriers, the shipping line jointly owned by Hyundai Motor Group and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Following delivery, the vessel will enter service between Asia and Europe almost immediately and is expected to complete its first methanol bunkering shortly afterwards.

The delivery also begins a new naming tradition for the Shaper Class series, with vessels named after birds known for long global journeys. Arctic Tern is named after the seabird that undertakes the longest migration of any species on Earth.

Wallenius Marine oversaw site management and delivery readiness at the shipyard, while Wilhelmsen Ship Management prepared Arctic Tern for commercial operations and will take responsibility for ship management following delivery.

In addition to its dual-fuel capability and methanol readiness, Arctic Tern incorporates technologies designed to improve operational performance, efficiency and onboard experience.

“These vessels strengthen our ability to deliver reliable and efficient services to customers while supporting the transition towards lower-emission operations. They are also a critical building block in our ambition to offer net-zero end-to-end services as early as 2027. It is a milestone that reflects both our ambitions for the future and our determination to turn those ambitions into action," said Xavier Leroi, COO Shipping Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, who also serves as CEO of EUKOR Car Carriers.

"With Arctic Tern and the Shaper Class, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is setting a new benchmark in shipping. We aim to set the same benchmark in ship management. These vessels represent cutting-edge maritime technology and managing them safely and efficiently will require the full strength of our technical expertise, operational capabilities, and highly skilled crews," added Håkon Lenz, President and CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.