Meyer Turku Delivers Costa Toscana to Costa Cruises

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku on Thursday announced it has delivered the 180,000 GT liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered cruise ship Costa Toscana to Costa Cruises.

“With Costa Toscana we are turning a new page at the shipyard. We have been pushing our shipbuilding processes onward and are now seeing the results with this beautiful vessel. We are very proud of her and I feel confident that the guests onboard will really enjoy Costa Toscana in the coming years,” said Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer.

The 337-meter, 6,730-passenger Costa Toscana is a sister ship to Costa Smeralda, delivered from Turku in 2019. According to Meyer Turku, Costa Toscana is a highly sophisticated ship with many different technologies dedicated to making it one of the most environmentally sustainable cruise ships in operation.

"Costa Toscana reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation by further contributing to the use of LNG applied to cruise ships, a technology in which we pioneered. It is an innovation that is part of a constantly evolving path of ecological transition. Indeed, we are also working on testing further innovations, such as fuel cells and batteries, with the aim of arriving at the first ship with net zero emissions," Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, said.

In addition to being powered by LNG, energy consumption is minimized thanks to high-level design and an intelligent energy efficiency system. The entire daily water requirement is met by transforming seawater using desalination plants. .

“The high energy efficiency of the ship has been achieved by our designers and builders through many years of simulation, testing and experience. With each new ship design we are pushing the limits of what is possible,” Tim Meyer said.

Costa Toscana's first cruise will depart from Savona, Italy, on March 5, 2022, with a week-long itinerary visiting Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. Following her debut, the new flagship will remain deployed in the Western Mediterranean throughout the year.

Length: 337 m

Width: 42 m

Gross Tonnage: 185,000

Passengers: 6,730

Crew: 1,646

Flag: Italy