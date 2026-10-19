MHI to Invest $660M in Japan Shipbuilding Expansion

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has signed an agreement with Shimonoseki City in Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture to acquire industrial land on the artificial island of Choshu Dejima, supporting a major expansion of its shipbuilding capacity.



The project, undertaken by MHI subsidiary Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, is expected to involve an investment of approximately 100 billion yen ($660 million), with up to 40 billion yen ($264 million) potentially covered by Japanese government subsidies.



Mitsubishi Shipbuilding plans to relocate selected operations from the Enoura Plant at MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works to the new site. The development will include a hull block manufacturing facility designed to increase production capacity and improve operational efficiency.



The investment comes amid growing concerns over shipbuilding capacity, maritime supply chain security and anticipated global seaborne trade demand.



Japan has identified ship hulls as critical products under its Economic Security Promotion Act, reflecting the government's efforts to maintain domestic shipbuilding capabilities and ensure a stable vessel supply.



On September 11, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding received approval from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for its supply assurance plan under the legislation.



MHI said the expansion will strengthen Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's competitiveness and support Japan's broader efforts to reinforce its domestic shipbuilding industrial base.



