Michell Bearings Incorporates US Business

Michell Bearings, a U.K. Babbitt bearing manufacturer that supplies products to the global industrial and naval industries, has announced the incorporation of a U.S. business, Michell Bearings Inc.

The incorporation will allow customers in North America, especially those in the U.S. naval industry, to collaborate with Michell Bearings in more efficient way, the company said. It will also assist Michell Bearings in providing engineering and manufacturing content on future programs from the United States.

Located within an 8,500 sq. ft. facility in Sioux Falls, S.D., Michell Bearings Inc. will provide a hub for all current and future U.S. contracts. Plans are also in place to open a sales and engineering head office in Philadelphia during 2022.

The new facility will enhance Michell Bearings’ current service to U.S. customers, enabling the coordination of U.S. supply chain activities, manufacture and assembly from the Sioux Falls site for those contracts where in-country content is required. This will expand the company’s offering to its customers in North America and generate U.S. jobs in both Michell Bearings Inc. and its suppliers.

Michell Bearings said the announcement follows many contracts for the U.K. manufacturer from U.S. customers involving both industrial and naval product applications, with engagement on naval projects dating back almost 50 years.

Geoff Humble, sales and marketing director at Michell Bearings, said, “The investment into Michell Bearings Inc. further demonstrates our long term commitment to customers across the Americas, which is a key strategic market for Michell Bearings. It will also allow us to engage with customers in a more efficient manner from a U.S.A. base, together with providing local engineering support and in-country manufacturing content on key U.S.A. government programs.”