Minerva Gas Inks Maintenance Deal with Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä said it has signed long-term maintenance agreements covering five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers owned and operated by Greece-based Minerva Gas Inc.

Included in the scope of the agreements is Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight, a service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly.

The vessels covered are the Minerva Kalymnos, Minerva Chios and Minerva Amorgos, which are powered by low pressure, WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines, and the Minerva Psara and ‘Minerva Limnos, which operate with Wärtsilä 34DF four-stroke dual-fuel auxiliary engines.

“These tailored agreements with Wärtsilä allow us to benefit from condition monitoring of the engines, maintenance planning, remote operational support, and of course Expert Insight, all supported by their global service network,” said Sokratis Dimakopoulos, chief operating officer at Minerva Gas.

Rajeev Janardhan, sales manager, two-stroke engine lifecycle solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Power, said, “Our Optimized Maintenance Agreements are an important element within Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions offering, and a smart way to ensure optimal performance from modern marine engines. The implementation of Expert Insight is especially relevant since it can deliver an estimated 50% reduction in unplanned maintenance activities, and a two to five percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with a corresponding reduction in emissions.”