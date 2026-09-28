M2INTELLIGENCE GVMS Solution Rolled Out Across Newport Fleet

M2INTELLIGENCE announced the successful completion of the fleet-wide rollout of its GVMS solution across Newport's vessels, providing shore-based teams with direct access to live and recorded visual information from onboard operations.

With GVMS deployed consistently across the fleet, Newport can remotely follow critical vessel areas and activities, review operational events and incidents, and support troubleshooting, inspections, training and collaboration between ship and shore.

The solution brings onboard visual information directly into day-to-day fleet management, giving authorized teams a clearer understanding of vessel activity without having to rely solely on reports, calls or information received after an event.

For Newport, the fleet-wide deployment delivers three immediate advantages: real-time visual access to vessel operations, faster and better-informed support from shore, and a consistent monitoring environment across the fleet. At the same time, the GVMS infrastructure creates the foundation for the next stage of operational intelligence through M2Al.

M2Ai builds on the existing visual layer by combining camera information with vessel and operational data. This enables automated detection and real-time alerts, measurable operational and compliance indicators, and fleet-level trends and benchmarking, helping management teams move from simply seeing what is happening to identifying what requires attention.