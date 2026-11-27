Strong petroleum shipping markets, offshore construction activity and fleet renewal lifted MISC's third-quarter results, although the Malaysian shipping group sees contrasting prospects for tanker and LNG carrier markets.

Malaysia's MISC Berhad reported a 77.5% increase in third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, as elevated tanker freight rates, increased vessel earning days and progress on offshore construction projects drove a sharp improvement in earnings.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, MISC recorded revenue of RM3.92 billion ($3.92 billion in Malaysian ringgit terms), up 40.2% from RM2.80 billion a year earlier. Operating profit climbed 64.9% to RM1.08 billion, while profit attributable to shareholders reached RM961.8 million, compared with RM541.8 million in the corresponding 2025 quarter.

For the first nine months, revenue increased 39.3% to RM11.61 billion, while attributable profit rose 66.9% to RM2.86 billion. Operating cash flow increased 28.2% to RM4.82 billion.

The principal earnings driver was MISC's Petroleum & Products shipping business, which benefited from higher freight rates and increased earning days. Geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East and Red Sea have complicated crude oil transportation, extending voyages and reducing effective tanker availability.

MISC expects these conditions, combined with increasing cargo volumes, to continue supporting tanker demand and freight rates in the near term.

"Our Petroleum business continued to leverage its commercial agility to capture opportunities presented by elevated tanker rates," said Datuk Zahid Osman, MISC President and Group CEO.

However, the outlook is considerably different for LNG shipping, where an expanding global carrier fleet is outpacing available cargoes.

MISC expects LNG carrier spot charter rates to remain under pressure, compounded by Middle East LNG supply disruptions. Longer-term charter rates are expected to remain more resilient as additional liquefaction capacity enters service and charterers seek greater certainty over vessel availability.

That distinction is shaping MISC's fleet development strategy.

During the third quarter, MISC took delivery of two LNG carriers serving QatarEnergy through a consortium partnership. It also secured a 10-year charter from Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd for a newbuild 18,700-cu.m. LNG carrier scheduled to begin employment in 2028.

In October, MISC secured contracts for five additional newbuild LNG carriers from PETRONAS LNG Ltd, each backed by a 20-year charter commencing in 2030.

The contracts expand MISC's portfolio of long-term contracted tonnage while supporting the replacement of older vessels.

Fleet rationalization remains another priority. MISC reported lower revenue in its Gas Assets & Solutions business during the first nine months, reflecting vessel disposals, layups, reduced earning days and lower charter rates. Accelerated depreciation on older vessels also weighed on operating profit.

In petroleum shipping, MISC intends to continue introducing dual-fuel vessels, expand contracted employment and optimize fleet deployment to capitalize on favorable tanker markets.

Beyond shipping, offshore construction contributed to the improved results. Revenue benefited from increased construction progress on a floating storage and offloading unit and a floating production unit, while marine and heavy engineering projects advanced into higher-value construction phases.

Looking ahead, MISC sees continued opportunities for floating production, storage and offloading projects in Asia, South America and Africa, supported by upstream oil and gas investment.

The group has also signed a collaboration agreement with MHB and Wison New Energies covering offshore production facilities, floating LNG, vessel newbuilding and conversions, and carbon capture and storage.

For MISC, the challenge is balancing near-term tanker market strength against LNG shipping oversupply while investing in a younger, more efficient fleet supported by long-duration contracts.