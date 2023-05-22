Mitsubishi, Nihon Launch Effort to Design, Build an LCO2 Carrier

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard -- a Tokyo-based joint venture for ship design and sales between Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation -- have started joint study for the development of an ocean-going liquified CO2 (LCO2) carrier. Nihon Shipyard is pursuing this project with the aim of completing construction of the vessel from 2027 onwards.

Demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to grow in the future as a means to transport large volumes of CO2 safely for CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) projects, in which captured CO2 is stably stored underground. Following the lead of the EU region, it is expected that CCS projects in Asia will be accelerated by the promotion of national governments, it will be essential to establish a shipbuilding framework in Japan to meet the demand for LCO2 carriers.

This project will take advantage of the knowledge and advanced gas handling technology that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has acquired in designing and constructing liquified gas carriers (liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers), as well as the wealth of shipbuilding experience for various type of vessels and advanced technology capabilities that Nihon Shipyard has accumulated over the years, as strengths that can be mutually supplemented.