Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for Two LNG Fuel Gas Supply Systems

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has received an order from Imabari Shipbuilding for two LNG fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engines.

The units are for two LNG-fueled bulk carriers to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding which will be continuously delivered with LNG fuel tanks from summer 2025.

The FGSSs ordered feature a modular, optimized cargo space layout that provides exceptional space-saving and maintenance access and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, says Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

The company previously received orders for a total of 18 high-pressure FGSS units, including units for Sweet Pea Leader and Daisy Leader, both of which are LNG-fueled car carriers built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group that have already entered into service. With this additional order, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will supply a total 20 units (15 car carriers and five bulk carriers) to Imabari Shipbuilding Group.



