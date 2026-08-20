MITSUI E&S Commercializes Ammonia Dual Fuel Engines

MITSUI E&S has completed the commercialization of large ammonia-fueled marine engines and ammonia fuel supply systems, the only Japanese manufacturer to do so.

In February 2026, MITSUI E&S conducted land-based tests involving the integrated operation of the ammonia dual fuel engine MITSUI-Everllence B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIA-HPSCR which was witnessed by ClassNK. This verification confirmed the engine complied with the IMO’s NOx regulations.

MITSUI E&S has already decided to expand its testing and production facilities to enable mass production of ammonia engines and fuel supply systems compatible with both Everllence and WinGD licensed engines.



