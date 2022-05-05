MJP Taps Kirby to Lead Americas Sales

Waterjet propulsion systems supplier Marine Jet Power (MJP) announced it has appointed Kevin Kirby as president of MJP, Inc. and regional sales director of MJP in the Americas region. He will be responsible for business development, strategic market analysis and customer relations in addition to operations.

Kirby brings more than 30 years of marine industry expertise, including marine design and engineering, program management and new product development. Most recently he acted as director of marine sales for a propulsion system integrator. Previously Kirby has worked for several shipyards including Vigor, Kvichak Marine, SAFE Boats International and United States Marine Incorporated (USMI).

“With Kevin’s technical background and knowledge of the marine industry, MJP will strengthen its position in the Americas region,” said Kristian Berg, MJP vice president of sales and marketing. “We welcome Kevin and look forward to his expertise as we continue to grow the business and offer customers world-class support.”