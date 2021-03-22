MLS Wins Canadian Navy Contract

Maritime training and assessment software solutions provider Marine Learning Systems (MLS) said it has been awarded a contract by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to implement a simulation assessment metrics solution.

MLS will configure its enterprise application, SkillGrader, to gather, store and report training metrics from student assessments on the RCN’s Navigation and Bridge Simulator. The project will support the RCN’s efforts to enhance the quality of professional development of their Naval Warfare Officers.

The RCN currently assesses each student on their proficiency as part of their simulation training continuum. The assessments involve hand-written sheets with grading rubrics for consistency and areas for freeform observation. While this is an effective method for assessing individual students, it does not allow for additional analysis of performance over time, across a division or across different training cycles, said MLS, adding that digitizing such data would be prohibitive due to the number of data points.

According to MLS, the implementation of SkillGrader will enable RCN to improve on its current assessment process with a tablet-based application that allows trainers to objectively assess learners and collect metrics. After the assessment, SkillGrader automatically analyzes the data collected to assign a grade and delivers a comprehensive report on performance for debriefing opportunities. The system then gathers all submitted data into a central database for deeper analysis and comparison of performance across the division and across time.

“The development of the Navigation and Bridge Simulator (NABS) Metrics Project offers an opportunity for the RCN to examine and improve the simulation assessment process for our Naval Warfare Officers (NWO),” said Arvinder Aujla, the Senior Marine Scientist at the Naval Fleet School Pacific. “This contract will help establish a large dataset to enable deeper analysis of candidate performance. The RCN NABS Mentors and Assessors see it as an investment to further question what we think we know and answer what perhaps we don’t, but ultimately enhance the quality of training we deliver.”

Murray Goldberg, CEO of Marine Learning Systems, added, “In addition to streamlining and further structuring the assessment process, SkillGrader will help provide actionable metrics to support student development, giving the RCN new insight into student competency and trends. The RCN sets the standard for training with their forward-looking thinking and pursuit of continuous improvement; we look forward to learning from this highly sophisticated group and we are excited to support their efforts to enhance their training program with objective skills assessment.”