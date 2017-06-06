MAN Diesel & Turbo, MM-Offshore Partner

Propulsion/maneuvering specialists agree to develop and optimize efficient aft-ship solutions for future ship designs

At a signing ceremony on June 1 at the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Norway, engines manufacturer MAN Diesel & Turbo signed a cooperation agreement with ship equipment supplier MM-Offshore.

The impetus for the agreement stems from industry efforts to enhance ship performance. These have resulted in highly efficient propulsion and maneuvering systems with both now optimized – individually – essentially to perfection.

Poul Knudsgaard – Vice President and Head of the Aft Ship & Propeller department – MAN Diesel and Turbo, said, “Any further potential for improving overall efficiency can only be realized through a combined optimization of propeller and rudder systems, using a holistic approach that takes the interaction between these two vital components – as well as the ship’s hull – into consideration.”

He added, “A number of recent projects have already documented how beneficial such a combined optimization could be for ship designers, operators and owners in achieving low fuel and operating costs, as well as attaining a low EEDI. I welcome this agreement with MM-Offshore and look forward to developing our technology together and making further gains in terms of propulsion efficiency.”

Jan Hamann, President of MM-Offshore, said, “A further refinement of this concept – aided by modern and advanced simulation and calculation tools – requires a coordinated effort right from the initial design phase of the vessel before the ship design is frozen. The focus of this cooperation agreement will be on developing common propulsion and maneuvering solutions for different ship types using each company’s unique experience and know-how, and I am already looking very much forward to the results.”

The agreement aligns the two companies’ strategies so they can jointly develop and offer solutions to the marine market related to: