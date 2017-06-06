MAN Diesel & Turbo, MM-Offshore Partner
- Pictured at the signing ceremony at Nor-Shipping (from left): Jan Hamann – President MM-Offshore; Helge Schmale – General Manager MM-Offshore; Jens Ring Nielsen – Senior Manager Propeller and Aft Ship, MAN Diesel & Turbo; and Poul Knudsgaard – Vice President and Head of Propeller and Aftship, MAN Diesel & Turbo (Photo: MAN Diesel & Turbo)
- Graphical rendering of a 36,000-m3 GasChem ethane carrier featuring an MAN Diesel & Turbo Kappel propeller and rudder bulb, and an MM-Offshore EMPRESS rudder (Image: MAN Diesel & Turbo , courtesy Hartmann Reederei)
- Propulsion system configuration: 36,000-m3 ethane carrier with an MAN Diesel & Turbo Kappel propeller and rudder bulb, and an MM-Offshore EMPRESS rudder (Image: MAN Diesel & Turbo)
Propulsion/maneuvering specialists agree to develop and optimize efficient aft-ship solutions for future ship designs
- the optimization of the complete propulsion system, including the interaction of propeller and rudder in order to create a partnership between both systems
- the provision of optimized propulsion solutions based on MAN Diesel & Turbo’s proprietary Kappel propeller design, optimized rudder bulb and hub-fairing cones, and MM-Offshore’s advanced EMPRESS – twisted rudder designs
- the application of energy-saving devices, optimized and combined
- the technical coordination of common shipbuilding projects to ensure overall optimum solutions with clear benefits for ship designers, ship yards, ship owners and operators.