Tuesday, June 6, 2017

MAN Diesel & Turbo, MM-Offshore Partner

June 6, 2017

  • Pictured at the signing ceremony at Nor-Shipping (from left): Jan Hamann – President MM-Offshore; Helge Schmale – General Manager MM-Offshore; Jens Ring Nielsen – Senior Manager Propeller and Aft Ship, MAN Diesel & Turbo; and Poul Knudsgaard – Vice President and Head of Propeller and Aftship, MAN Diesel & Turbo (Photo: MAN Diesel & Turbo)
  • Graphical rendering of a 36,000-m3 GasChem ethane carrier featuring an MAN Diesel & Turbo Kappel propeller and rudder bulb, and an MM-Offshore EMPRESS rudder (Image: MAN Diesel & Turbo , courtesy Hartmann Reederei)
  • Propulsion system configuration: 36,000-m3 ethane carrier with an MAN Diesel & Turbo Kappel propeller and rudder bulb, and an MM-Offshore EMPRESS rudder (Image: MAN Diesel & Turbo)
Propulsion/maneuvering specialists agree to develop and optimize efficient aft-ship solutions for future ship designs

 
At a signing ceremony on June 1 at the Nor-Shipping trade fair in Norway, engines manufacturer MAN Diesel & Turbo signed a cooperation agreement with ship equipment supplier MM-Offshore.
 
The impetus for the agreement stems from industry efforts to enhance ship performance. These have resulted in highly efficient propulsion and maneuvering systems with both now optimized – individually – essentially to perfection.
 
Poul Knudsgaard – Vice President and Head of the Aft Ship & Propeller department – MAN Diesel and Turbo, said, “Any further potential for improving overall efficiency can only be realized through a combined optimization of propeller and rudder systems, using a holistic approach that takes the interaction between these two vital components – as well as the ship’s hull – into consideration.”
 
He added, “A number of recent projects have already documented how beneficial such a combined optimization could be for ship designers, operators and owners in achieving low fuel and operating costs, as well as attaining a low EEDI. I welcome this agreement with MM-Offshore and look forward to developing our technology together and making further gains in terms of propulsion efficiency.”
 
Jan Hamann, President of MM-Offshore, said, “A further refinement of this concept – aided by modern and advanced simulation and calculation tools – requires a coordinated effort right from the initial design phase of the vessel before the ship design is frozen. The focus of this cooperation agreement will be on developing common propulsion and maneuvering solutions for different ship types using each company’s unique experience and know-how, and I am already looking very much forward to the results.”
 
The agreement aligns the two companies’ strategies so they can jointly develop and offer solutions to the marine market related to:
  • the optimization of the complete propulsion system, including the interaction of propeller and rudder in order to create a partnership between both systems
  • the provision of optimized propulsion solutions based on MAN Diesel & Turbo’s proprietary Kappel propeller design, optimized rudder bulb and hub-fairing cones, and MM-Offshore’s advanced EMPRESS – twisted rudder designs
  • the application of energy-saving devices, optimized and combined
  • the technical coordination of common shipbuilding projects to ensure overall optimum solutions with clear benefits for ship designers, ship yards, ship owners and operators.

 

