MODEC to Supply Mooring System for Coral Norte FLNG off Mozambique

Japanese offshore services company MODEC has secured a contract to supply a SOFEC internal turret mooring system for the Coral Norte floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Mozambique, being developed by Eni and its partners.

MODEC is collaborating with the Technip Energies-JGC joint venture on the project to support integration and execution of the mooring system.

The Coral Norte project is being developed by Eni together with CNPC, ENH, XRG and KOGAS.

The project reached final investment decision in October 2025 and the hull was launched in January 2026 at Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. First LNG production is targeted for 2028.

Coral Norte is designed as an enhanced replica of the Coral Sul FLNG project and will add 3.6 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity.

The internal turret mooring system is designed to enable safe weathervaning and support operations in the metocean conditions of the Rovuma Basin.

"Coral Norte is an important milestone for the industry and for Mozambique, and we are honored to contribute to this landmark FLNG project.

"Our team's performance on Coral Sul set a high bar for safety, reliability, and schedule discipline. This engagement reflects the trust we have built together, and we look forward to delivering a SOFEC turret mooring system that enables best-in-class operability - while continuing to invest in local capability and laying the foundation for future projects in the region," said Arun Duggal, head of MODEC's Mooring Solutions Business Unit.

"The work delivered by MODEC on Coral Sul established a strong operational baseline and demonstrated clear excellence in engineering and execution. Our partnership on Coral Norte builds on that success and supports our broader commitment to sustainable development in Mozambique," a Technip Energies-JGC joint venture spokesperson added.