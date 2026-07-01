MOL, IBM Japan Launch AI Platform for Vessel Operations

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and IBM Japan have jointly developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform designed to support decision-making in vessel operations by integrating operational, weather and geopolitical information.

The platform, which went live on July 1, is centered on MOL's Safety Operation Supporting Center (SOSC), which monitors and supports the safe operation of MOL-affiliated vessels worldwide.

The companies said the platform consolidates weather and sea condition data, vessel operation data and geopolitical information that was previously dispersed across multiple sources, enabling centralized monitoring of vessel operations and faster identification of critical events.

The platform includes an AI assistant that uses generative AI to identify and extract risks faced by vessels in real time based on historical vessel operation records and current operational information, supporting monitoring, situation assessment and prioritization of operational decisions.

It also enables the use of past accident information, response case studies and operational knowledge to support organization-wide sharing and analysis.

The platform was developed by combining operational expertise from SOSC, AI technologies from MOL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDIA and IBM Japan's expertise in AI and data utilization using IBM Garage development methodology.

It is intended to help SOSC personnel identify critical incidents more quickly and support more proactive and accurate operational decisions by combining AI-driven data analysis with the expertise of experienced captains.

MOL said it plans to expand the platform's functionality and the scope of operations it supports in collaboration with affiliated companies to further enhance safety across the shipping industry.