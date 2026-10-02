MOL Joins Vale’s First Tri-Fuel Ore Carrier Project

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' MOL Ocean Bulk has signed a 25-year contract with Vale International to transport iron ore using two 210,000-tonne ore carriers equipped with tri-fuel propulsion systems capable of running on ethanol, methanol and conventional heavy fuel oil.

The vessels, described as the world's first ore carriers of their size with the tri-fuel propulsion system, are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and will primarily transport Vale's iron ore from Brazil to destinations worldwide, mainly China.

In addition to their tri-fuel engines, the vessels will feature an LNG- and ammonia-ready design, allowing them to be adapted for either fuel in the future.

The newbuilds will also incorporate energy-saving technologies, with the combination of propulsion and fuel options designed to give the vessels flexibility based on fuel availability, emissions reductions and economic considerations.

Each vessel will measure 299.95 meters in length and 50 meters in breadth.

Ethanol could reduce carbon emissions by up to about 90% compared with heavy fuel oil on a full lifecycle basis, according to information provided by Vale.

The project forms part of Vale's shipping decarbonization strategy and is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the marine transportation of its iron ore.

MOL said it also plans to work with customers and partners across the ethanol and methanol fuel supply chains, including procurement, supply and bunkering, as it targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.