MOL to Operate Japan's Arctic Research Vessel Mirai II

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed an agreement with the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) to operate the Arctic research vessel Mirai II, with operations scheduled to start in December 2026.

The Mirai II will serve as an international research platform and will be the first Japanese research vessel equipped with icebreaking capability. Its first Arctic Ocean expedition is scheduled for around summer 2027.

MOL has been preparing to establish the vessel's operational framework since it was selected in 2023 as its prospective operator, alongside wholly owned subsidiaries MOL Global Ship Management and MOL Maritex.

As part of the preparations, MOL conducted polar survival training in Mombetsu City, Hokkaido, in February for seafarers scheduled to serve aboard the vessel.

The training covered emergency response in extremely cold conditions, including cold-water swimming using immersion suits, drills for escaping from the sea onto ice and outdoor activities on ice.

MOL said it would draw on its operational experience on the Northern Sea Route, LNG fuel handling expertise and personnel as it prepares for the Mirai II's completion, delivery and start of operations.