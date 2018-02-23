Marine Link
AP Moller-Maersk Planning Roadshow ahead of Euro Benchmark

February 23, 2018

File Image: A Maersk boxship alongside and working cargo. CREDIT: HR Wallingford

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S rated Baa2/BBB (on review for possible downgrade/CreditWatch negative) by Moody's/S&P, the integrated transport and logistics company, has mandated Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC, MUFG and SG CIB as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on the 28th of February 2018.
 
A EUR-denominated Reg S bearer fixed rate senior unsecured benchmark transaction with a maturity of around 8-years is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.
 
The expected transaction serves to pre-fund upcoming bond maturities and to extend the issuer’s maturity profile.
 

Selling restrictions apply. Relevant stabilization regulations including FCA/ICMA apply. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA. 

 

By Julian Baker

