MOL's Next-gen Coal Carrier Named in Japan

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) said that a naming ceremony was held Monday for the MOL-operated next-generation coal carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan.

The 234.96 meters long vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of 89,999 tons, will serve Hokuriku Electric Power Company. The vessel was named Hokulink by Hokuriku Electric Power President Matsuda.

According to MOL, the name HOKULINK is derived from the name of Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s regional membership services, called "Hokulink."

As a vessel built especially for Hokuriku Electric Power, the HOKULINK will transport coal from overseas, along with the Energy Prometheus already in service, to contribute to a stable and sustainable supply of electricity, MOL said.

The Hokulink is the second vessel in the "EeneX" series of next-generation coal carriers.

"Adoption of a double-hull structure eliminated the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimize cargo contamination with salt and rust. In addition, the vessel is equipped with an SOx scrubber to reduce its environmental impact," MOL said.



